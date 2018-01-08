 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Double Dutch Farms

This particular phenotype of Animal Cookies has become a keeper at Double Dutch Farms. The irresistible taste of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) you’ve come to know and love with a silky smooth blanket of black cherry flavor. Don’t let the low THC on this hybrid fool you, as it fully encapsulates the ‘entourage effect’ of cannabinoids. It’s pretty purple buds are quite possibly the most flavorful we’ve experienced to date.

stoneskipper

This is a good one when you want to get a few chores around the house done and keep the chronic pain at a minimal level. It lasts a decent amount of time just like one of my all time faves "girl scout cookie" :)

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

We are two Dutch Brothers committed to setting an ethical, responsible example through research and advocacy in an effort to challenge the antiquated status quo of cannabis and its effects.   We are dedicated to building mutually-sustainable relationships between producers, stores, and communities in order to further the love, generosity, and acceptance that is the culture of cannabis.   Together, let’s move cannabis forward.