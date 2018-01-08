Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This particular phenotype of Animal Cookies has become a keeper at Double Dutch Farms. The irresistible taste of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) you’ve come to know and love with a silky smooth blanket of black cherry flavor. Don’t let the low THC on this hybrid fool you, as it fully encapsulates the ‘entourage effect’ of cannabinoids. It’s pretty purple buds are quite possibly the most flavorful we’ve experienced to date.
on January 8th, 2018
This is a good one when you want to get a few chores around the house done and keep the chronic pain at a minimal level. It lasts a decent amount of time just like one of my all time faves "girl scout cookie" :)
Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.