Dutch Treat

by Double Dutch Farms

Double Dutch Farms Cannabis Flower Dutch Treat

About this product

Though the lineage of this strain is still up for debate, Dutch Treat has been a mainstay in Amsterdam and now has become a fan favorite in Washington State. Aromas of spice and pine abound in this dense, potent hybrid.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

About this brand

We are two Dutch Brothers committed to setting an ethical, responsible example through research and advocacy in an effort to challenge the antiquated status quo of cannabis and its effects.   We are dedicated to building mutually-sustainable relationships between producers, stores, and communities in order to further the love, generosity, and acceptance that is the culture of cannabis.   Together, let’s move cannabis forward.