by Double Dutch Farms

About this product

Known for it’s intense fruity flavor (as the name might imply), Strawberry Banana is a strong indica-dominant hybrid with the ability to push you into ultimate relaxation. Early in the curing stage the strain exhibits sharp strawberry aromas that morph into subtle banana-like notes as it ages during our slow-cure process. A must-try for the indica lovers out there looking for a sweet and savory flower.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

We are two Dutch Brothers committed to setting an ethical, responsible example through research and advocacy in an effort to challenge the antiquated status quo of cannabis and its effects.   We are dedicated to building mutually-sustainable relationships between producers, stores, and communities in order to further the love, generosity, and acceptance that is the culture of cannabis.   Together, let’s move cannabis forward.