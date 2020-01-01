Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Known for it’s intense fruity flavor (as the name might imply), Strawberry Banana is a strong indica-dominant hybrid with the ability to push you into ultimate relaxation. Early in the curing stage the strain exhibits sharp strawberry aromas that morph into subtle banana-like notes as it ages during our slow-cure process. A must-try for the indica lovers out there looking for a sweet and savory flower.
Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.