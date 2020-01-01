 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Thunderbud

by Double Dutch Farms

Double Dutch Farms Cannabis Flower Thunderbud

About this product

Another Double Dutch exclusive, Thunderbud is a tropical hybrid strain boasting Purple Urkle and Pineapple Funk as parents. The latter contributes the sweet pineapple flavor, while the former blends in it’s signature berry taste. The result is an unmistakably sweet, fruity, almost candy-like strain featuring soft light green color with a splash of vibrant orange hairs.

About this brand

We are two Dutch Brothers committed to setting an ethical, responsible example through research and advocacy in an effort to challenge the antiquated status quo of cannabis and its effects.   We are dedicated to building mutually-sustainable relationships between producers, stores, and communities in order to further the love, generosity, and acceptance that is the culture of cannabis.   Together, let’s move cannabis forward.