Bat Guano 9-3-1

by Down to Earth

Down To Earth™ Bat Guano 9-3-1 is rich in nitrogen, phosphorus and potash and provides essential plant nutrition for vigorous vegetative growth and prolific fruit and flower development. DTE™ Bat Guano 9-3-1 is highly effective mixed into soils, applied as a side dress or steeped to make a potent guano tea or foliar spray.

About this brand

Down To Earth™ began in Eugene, Oregon, in 1977 in response to the growing segment of American consumers who were looking for alternatives to plastic and synthetic materials. On the forefront of the burgeoning organic movement of the 1980s, we began making fertilizers out of our storefront shop to provide our customers a natural, economical option for their gardens. Today, we work out of our own manufacturing plant and have developed partnerships with processors and suppliers to procure the highest quality raw materials for our premium fertilizer products, which are used by home gardeners, commercial growers, nurseries and garden centers who want environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional chemical products. We feature a complete line of natural and organic fertilizers, soil amendments, composts and potting media that work with the microorganisms, fungi and organic matter in the soil to feed plants and stimulate growth. Our natural fertilizers are carefully blended from the best sources of organic nutrients in ideal proportions without the use of synthetics, growth stimulants or low-quality fillers like poultry waste. You can be confident that you are giving your farm or garden the best product available, whether it’s a multi-purpose blend or a specialized soil amendment. We take pride in offering only the highest quality ingredients that help provide an effective and environmentally friendly approach to plant care, crop fertilization and soil management.