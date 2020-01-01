 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Down to Earth

Down To Earth™ Liquid Kelp & Potash 0-0-8 enhances plant development and productivity by providing the important nutrients potassium and sulfur. DTE™ Liquid Kelp and Potash 0-0-8 is recommended for overall increased plant health, including greater root development and nutrient uptake, dark green leaves and higher nutritional quality, as well as decreased susceptibility to disease and insects. DTE™ Liquid Kelp and Potash 0-0-8 is loaded with potassium, which contributes strongly to overall plant health by regulating internal physiological processes. Potassium deficiencies lead to weak stalks and immature roots, leaving the plant susceptible to insects. The kelp in DTE™ Liquid Kelp and Potash 0-0-8 contains concentrations of plant-growth hormones, amino acids and micronutrients, which helps reduce the susceptibility to the stresses of extremes in temperature and periods of drought, giving plants an edge on hot, dry days. As well, DTE™ Liquid Kelp and Potash 0-0-8 is a good source of sulfur, which helps improve the benefits of potassium, leading to higher-quality vegetables and fruit trees. Easy to use and highly effective, DTE™ Liquid Kelp & Potash 0-0-8 can be used on vegetables, flowers, herbs, trees and shrubs as part of a well-balanced nutrient program

Down To Earth™ began in Eugene, Oregon, in 1977 in response to the growing segment of American consumers who were looking for alternatives to plastic and synthetic materials. On the forefront of the burgeoning organic movement of the 1980s, we began making fertilizers out of our storefront shop to provide our customers a natural, economical option for their gardens. Today, we work out of our own manufacturing plant and have developed partnerships with processors and suppliers to procure the highest quality raw materials for our premium fertilizer products, which are used by home gardeners, commercial growers, nurseries and garden centers who want environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional chemical products. We feature a complete line of natural and organic fertilizers, soil amendments, composts and potting media that work with the microorganisms, fungi and organic matter in the soil to feed plants and stimulate growth. Our natural fertilizers are carefully blended from the best sources of organic nutrients in ideal proportions without the use of synthetics, growth stimulants or low-quality fillers like poultry waste. You can be confident that you are giving your farm or garden the best product available, whether it’s a multi-purpose blend or a specialized soil amendment. We take pride in offering only the highest quality ingredients that help provide an effective and environmentally friendly approach to plant care, crop fertilization and soil management.