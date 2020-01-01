Big Bud®
by Advanced Nutrients
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Down To Earth™ Neem Seed Meal 6-1-2 is an excellent all natural fertilizer for enriching garden and agricultural soils and encouraging optimum plant development. Cold pressed from the seeds of the fast growing Neem Tree (Azadirachta indica), it is also referred to as neem cake. DTE™ Neem Seed Meal 6-1-2 can be mixed into soils or potting media, used as a top dress around established plants or steeped to make a potent liquid solution.
Be the first to review this product.