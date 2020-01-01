Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Down To Earth™ Shrimp Meal 6-6-0 is an excellent all-purpose fertilizer rich in nitrogen, phosphorus and calcium. It is wonderful for use on all types of garden vegetables, flowers and herbs. A valuable byproduct of the fresh Pacific shrimp processing industry, finely ground DTE™ Shrimp Meal 6-6-0 will break down rapidly in the soil to promote vigorous plant growth and development.
Be the first to review this product.