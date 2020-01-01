Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Down To Earth™ Soybean Meal 7-1-2 provides gardeners an effective plant-based fertilizer for use in vegetable and flower gardens, lawns and landscape. DTE™ Soybean Meal is derived from organically grown, GMO-free soybeans that are mechanically processed to preserve the highest plant nutrient value.
Be the first to review this product.