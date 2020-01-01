 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Honeymat (Small)

by Dr. Dabber

Introducing the Dr. Dabber Honeymat. Made of platinum grade silicone, these non-stick pads are the perfect platform for you to organize and display your waxes and oils. They are also a convenient and safe station for your favorite glass piece or rig. With a subtle, yet striking, honeycomb pattern printed on the underside and branding printed on the top, these stylish mats will look great on any dabber's table. You can see a size comparison here. Small Dimensions: 5.5" x 5" (side = 3") Slip Grip. Heat Transfer. Easy to Clean. Non-Stick Technology Platinum Cured PRE

For years the team behind Dr Dabber Vaporizer Pens & Vape Accessories has searched high and low for the ultimate vaporizing experience. An experience that minimizes health risks without sacrificing enjoyment or flavor. Although many novel concepts were available, none were able to achieve the perfect balance we were looking for. So, we set out on a mission to create the ideal Vaporizer Pen.