HoneyRig

by Dr. Dabber

A fully functional, handblown glass water percolating filtration system that comes with an adapter for a Dr. Dabber Ghost pen as well as a standard glass dome and nail. Blown in the USA, you simply fill the unit with water, then attach the included adapter to your Dr. Dabber Ghost battery for the smoothest, cleanest vapor possible. This is, in our opinion, the absolute best possible way to enjoy your oils and waxes. Delivering large yet surprisingly manageable hits, The Dr. Dabber HoneyRig does away with the torch and creates a wireless, electric dabbing experience.

For years the team behind Dr Dabber Vaporizer Pens & Vape Accessories has searched high and low for the ultimate vaporizing experience. An experience that minimizes health risks without sacrificing enjoyment or flavor. Although many novel concepts were available, none were able to achieve the perfect balance we were looking for. So, we set out on a mission to create the ideal Vaporizer Pen.