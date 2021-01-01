 Loading…

Sativa

Candyland RSO 1g

by Dr. Jolly's

Dr. Jolly's Concentrates Ingestible Candyland RSO 1g

About this product

Terps: 6.80%

About this brand

About this strain

Candyland

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Candyland is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

