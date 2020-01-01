 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Cherry Vanilla Cookies Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Cherry Vanilla Cookies Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Dr. Jolly's

Write a review
Dr. Jolly's Concentrates Cartridges Cherry Vanilla Cookies Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Cherry Vanilla Cookies

Cherry Vanilla Cookies

A cross of Platinum GSC and Ms. Universe, Cherry Vanilla Cookies is an easy-to-grow strain that produces beautiful buds that smell like—you guessed it—cherry, vanilla ice cream, and sweet cookies. An intensely potent strain, Cherry Vanilla Cookies provides a hungry, happy high suitable for more experienced consumers.

 

About this brand

