Chocolate Hashberry Extract 1g

by Dr. Jolly's

About this strain

Chocolate Hashberry

Chocolate Hashberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus. 

