 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Cookie Dawg Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Cookie Dawg Pre-Roll 1g

by Dr. Jolly's

Write a review
Dr. Jolly's Cannabis Pre-rolls Cookie Dawg Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cookie Dawg

Cookie Dawg

Cookie Dawg is a combination of two great flavors—GSC and the legendary strain Chemdog (aka Chemdawg). Cookie Dawg is an indica-dominant cultivar that's high in THC, producing intense relaxation in some consumers, followed by sedation and appetite; it’s for veteran tokers. Cookie Dawg has a complex, savory aroma combining the complex sweet, toasted smell and taste of Cookies, with the biting, chemical pineyness of Chemdog. This scrumptious strain is savory, with a chemmy fuel finish. Many growers have sought to combine the much-hyped Cookies and Chemdog, so look out for name variants like Dawg Cookie, and Dog Cookies, as well as offspring like Lemon Dog Cookies, Purple Cookie Dawg, and Watermelon Cookie Dawg. Woof!

About this brand

Dr. Jolly's Logo