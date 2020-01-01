 Loading…
  5. Cotton Candy Kush Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Cotton Candy Kush Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Dr. Jolly's

About this product

About this strain

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. The euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.

About this brand

