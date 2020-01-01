 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Jack's Dream Sugar Wax 1g

by Dr. Jolly's

Jack's Dream Sugar Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Jack's Dream

Jack's Dream

Jack’s Dream is a stimulating hybrid with familiar flavors and gentle effects. This common sense cross of Jack Herer and Blue Dream offers the consumer an immediate rush of energy that crests into heady euphoria that encourages laughter. The smell and taste have been described as a sweet Trainwreck, exhibiting hints of skunk, pine, and a latent berry sweetness that glides over the tastebuds. Enjoy Jack’s Dream throughout the day to improve mood and stimulate creativity.

