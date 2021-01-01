Key Lime Pie Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Dr. Jolly'sWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Hybrid with great terps!
About this brand
Dr. Jolly's
About this strain
Key Lime Pie
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Key Lime Pie is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.