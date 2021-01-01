Peyote Critical is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Critical Kush with Peyote Purple. Peyote Critical has an earthy aroma of coffee beans that pairs well with its bold vanilla flavors. Smoking Peyote Critical will deliver an intense body high with tingles that can be felt from head to toe. This strain tends to be more potent than typical marijuana strains, so it's important that Peyote Critical is enjoyed at home during a night in or as a nightcap before you hit the hay. Medical marijuana patients choose Peyote Critical for its ability to help fight symptoms of insomnia and anxiety. Growers say Peyote Critical comes in dense nugs that are light green and covered with brown and orange hairs.