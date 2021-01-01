Platinum Huckleberry Sundae Extract 1g
Indica with 10% Terps
Dr. Jolly's
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies by Dynasty Seeds is a labor of love that began in 2014. This strain crosses a potent Platinum Girl Scout Cookies mother plant and Dynasty’s own Oregon Huckleberry father. The hybrid of these two strains offers growers higher yields, better internodal spacing, and a complexity of flavor few strains achieve. Its aroma is sour berries and mint while the flavor is hashy and floral. Platinum Huckleberry Cookies stimulates the mind with a rush of euphoria and crests into a full-body couchlock.
