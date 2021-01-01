 Loading…

Sativa

Super Silver Haze Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Dr. Jolly's

Super Silver Haze Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this product

Super Silver Haze LR 1g Cart (Dr. Jolly's)

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

