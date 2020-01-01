 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Tangelo Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Dr. Jolly's

Dr. Jolly's Concentrates Cartridges Tangelo Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Tangelo

Tangelo (not to be confused with Tangelo Kush) is the sour citrus offspring of Tangerine Sunrise and Gorkle (The Fork x Rebel God Smoke). With obvious notes of tropical fruit and an unmistakable tangerine/orange juice aroma, Tangelo offers bright, pleasurable aromas and flavors worth sharing. This strain is especially useful for consumers seeking to nullify stress and fatigue while remaining fairly focused on the task at hand. Lovingly handcraft by Colorado Seed Inc., enjoy Tangelo’s physical and mental enhancement during the daytime to maximize its stimulation. 

