Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
The Flav combines the oily, thick rich fruity taste of Romulan with the cherry goodness of Space Queen. It's a 40/60 sativa/indica hybrid that provides a heavy yield and was included in High Times' Top 10 of 2008.