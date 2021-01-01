Watermelon Gelato Nug Run 1g
About this product
Nug Runs are made from cured nug. These extracts typically have a great flavor due to the further development of terpenes typically found in cured marijuana nugs and have a much blonder hue when compared to traditional extracts.
About this brand
Dr. Jolly's
About this strain
Watermelon Gelato
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Watermelon Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Watermelon Zkittlez with Gelato 45. This strain produces uplifting effects that take hold instantly and put your mind into a cerebral, relaxing haze. Watermelon Gelato features bright, floral flavors with earthy undertones. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Watermelon Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, headaches, and chronic pain. Growers say this strain comes in dense, medium-sized buds with hues of lime green and dark purple. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Watermelon Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.
