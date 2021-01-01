 Loading…

  5. Wedding Pie Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

Wedding Pie Live Resin 1g

by Dr. Jolly's

Dr. Jolly's Concentrates Solvent Wedding Pie Live Resin 1g

About this product

Wedding Pie Live Resin. 12% Terps

About this brand

About this strain

Wedding Pie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Wedding Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit. Wedding Pie is bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

