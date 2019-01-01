 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. "The GRATE"

"The GRATE"

by Dr. Kimball's Gadgets and Gizmos

Write a review
Dr. Kimball's Gadgets and Gizmos Smoking Smoking Accessories "The GRATE"
Dr. Kimball's Gadgets and Gizmos Smoking Smoking Accessories "The GRATE"
Dr. Kimball's Gadgets and Gizmos Smoking Smoking Accessories "The GRATE"
Dr. Kimball's Gadgets and Gizmos Smoking Smoking Accessories "The GRATE"

$5.00MSRP

About this product

Introducing..."The Grate" Made from 100% recycled Stainless Steel! Throw that ancient technology away! Sink screens...really? Upgrade to the latest design in filtration function practicality. Nothing like it in the WORLD...until NOW! Available here in a five (5) piece sampler, with small to large size grate's Larger quantities available at wholesale pricing! Contact us! Registered Trademark, Dr. Kimball's Gadgets and Gizmos. 2018

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dr. Kimball's Gadgets and Gizmos Logo
Dr. Kimball's is a new, family run manufacturing shop located in Arizona, USA. Our first offering, "The GRATE", is a fine example of the type of earth and environmental conscious products we strive to produce. The GRATE is made from a 100% RECYCLED material! The stainless steel is top grade, and every piece of The GRATE is handcrafted. Our product is then given a medical grade sterilization process...before packaging to be shipped around the world. Our founder has fabricated, and used this same product for over 30 years! Time to spread the wisdom, and help the planet at the same time. No matter the goods to be smoked...Tobacco, MMJ, Recreational substances..."The GRATE" has it covered! Try one... the sink and window screens will be safe for evermore! Peace be with all...Have a joyous day! Dr. Kimball.