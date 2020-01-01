 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chocolate Chip Cookies 100mg 10-pack

by Dr.Norms

Dr.Norms Edibles Cookies Chocolate Chip Cookies 100mg 10-pack

About this product

These delectable little cookies are from our mom’s original “famous” recipe. Your first bite will reveal a satisfying crunchy outside, yet a delicious, soft and chewy inside. They’re filled with mini chocolate chips and finely chopped pecans, with a surprise crunch from Heath Bar toffee bits. Each delectable, bite-size cookie is infused with pure, medical-grade THC extract. This enables us to delivery powerful and effective medication in a cookie that tastes absolutely amazing! Every bag contains 10 cookies with 1omg THC in each cookie, for a total of 100mg THC.

