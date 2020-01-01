Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
These delectable little cookies are from our mom’s original “famous” recipe. Your first bite will reveal a satisfying crunchy outside, yet a delicious, soft and chewy inside. They’re filled with mini chocolate chips and finely chopped pecans, with a surprise crunch from Heath Bar toffee bits. Each delectable, bite-size cookie is infused with pure, medical-grade THC extract. This enables us to delivery powerful and effective medication in a cookie that tastes absolutely amazing! Every bag contains 10 cookies with 1omg THC in each cookie, for a total of 100mg THC.
