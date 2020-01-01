 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Peanut Butter Chocolate CBD Cookies

Peanut Butter Chocolate CBD Cookies

by Dr.Norms

Write a review
Dr.Norms Edibles Cookies Peanut Butter Chocolate CBD Cookies

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Peanut butter chocolate is the first new flavor released since the founding of the company, so you know it tastes AMAZING! Made with all natural and organic ingredients, the cookie is 100% vegan. Each delectable, bite-size cookie is infused with pure, medical-grade CBD extract. This enables us to delivery powerful and effective medication in a cookie that tastes absolutely amazing! Every bag contains 10 cookies with 15mg CBD in each cookie, for a total of 150mg CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dr.Norms Logo