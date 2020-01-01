About this product

Peanut butter chocolate is the first new flavor released since the founding of the company, so you know it tastes AMAZING! Made with all natural and organic ingredients, the cookie is 100% vegan. Each delectable, bite-size cookie is infused with pure, medical-grade CBD extract. This enables us to delivery powerful and effective medication in a cookie that tastes absolutely amazing! Every bag contains 10 cookies with 15mg CBD in each cookie, for a total of 150mg CBD.