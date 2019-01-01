About this product

10 of our original Chocolate Chip Therapy Cookies – each infused with 15mg of pure, hemp-derived CBD isolate. Based on our mom’s original “famous” recipe, these cookies are crunchy on the outside, yet soft and chewy on the inside. They’re filled with mini chocolate chips and finely chopped pecans, with a surprise crunch from Heath Bar toffee bits. As with all of our products, you can barely taste the medicine! They taste how an edible should taste – like a delicious cookie! WARNING: These cookies are addicting!