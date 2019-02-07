StephenHaugse
on February 7th, 2019
The ultimate evening snack! These guys make the best CBD cookies - moist and flavorful w/o the overpowering cannabis flavor. My favorite relaxation treat :)
$24.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Introducing Dr. Norm’s NEW vegan pure CBD Peanut Butter Chocolate Therapy. Each delectable cookie is infused with 15mg of 100% pure CBD. Each bag contains 10 precisely-dosed cookies, giving you a total of 150mg CBD. Peanut butter chocolate is the first new flavor released since the founding of the company, so you know it tastes AMAZING! Made with all natural and organic ingredients, the cookie is 100% vegan. Each cookie satisfies the need for a substantial dose of CBD – in a delicious, bite-sized morsel.
