  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. CBD Peanut Butter Chocolate Therapy To Go – 1 bag

CBD Peanut Butter Chocolate Therapy To Go – 1 bag

by Dr. Norm's

5.01
$24.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Introducing Dr. Norm’s NEW vegan pure CBD Peanut Butter Chocolate Therapy. Each delectable cookie is infused with 15mg of 100% pure CBD. Each bag contains 10 precisely-dosed cookies, giving you a total of 150mg CBD. Peanut butter chocolate is the first new flavor released since the founding of the company, so you know it tastes AMAZING! Made with all natural and organic ingredients, the cookie is 100% vegan. Each cookie satisfies the need for a substantial dose of CBD – in a delicious, bite-sized morsel.

1 customer review

5.01

StephenHaugse

The ultimate evening snack! These guys make the best CBD cookies - moist and flavorful w/o the overpowering cannabis flavor. My favorite relaxation treat :)

About this brand

Dr. Norm's Logo
Dr. Norm’s CBD cookies combine our Mom’s famous recipe with the healing spirit of our Dad, Dr. Norm. Our delectable, bite-sized cookies are infused with only pure, medical-grade plant extracts. This enables us to deliver powerful and effective medication in a cookie that tastes absolutely amazing!