 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Muscle and Joint Relief Cream

Muscle and Joint Relief Cream

by Dr. Phillips Formulations

Write a review
Dr. Phillips Formulations Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Muscle and Joint Relief Cream

$79.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Whether acute or chronic, muscle and joint pains need immediate relief. Our fast acting formula with four topical analgesics (methyl salicylate, menthol, camphor, eucalyptus) provides the pain relief you need so you can back to enjoying your life. Rounded out with organic Arnica, organic Aloe, and also 5 mg of CBD, this easy to apply cream is one of a kind.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dr. Phillips Formulations Logo
We are on a mission to provide the highest quality Vitamins and CBD products to allow people to live their happiest healthiest, and most fulfilling life.