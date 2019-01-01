 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Orange Dreamsicle CBD Oil

Orange Dreamsicle CBD Oil

by Dr. Phillips Formulations

$89.99MSRP

About this product

Natural Orange flavor that tastes just like an Orange Creamsicle In MCT oil for added benefit and no bitter aftertaste like olive oil GMP manufactured in an FDA inspected facility Non-GMO, Kosher, Gluten Free, Vegan Third party lab tested for Purity

About this brand

We are on a mission to provide the highest quality Vitamins and CBD products to allow people to live their happiest healthiest, and most fulfilling life.