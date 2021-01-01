About this product

You asked for it and we made it! Our popular Balance 1:1 Formula topical balm is now available as an unscented “Twist Up” Topical- 1.5oz, 100mg (50 THC : 50 CBD). Great for on the go, small and easy to fit in your purse or backpack, easy to apply to hard to reach areas, no contact with hands for germ free application. This product is odorless, non-transdermal, skin protecting and moisture retaining, hydrating, all natural, vegan, gluten-free, fast acting and affordable. All ingredients are all environmentally and sustainably sourced. Ingredients: Virgin Coconut Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Cocoa Seed Butter, Olive Fruit, Castor Oil, Mango Seed Butter, Candelilla Wax, Ultra Distilled Cannabis Oil. As always, our products are made with simple, clean, organic ingredients. These benefits of the Non-Cannabis Ingredients work alongside our ultra distilled cannabis oil to provide you a highly effective and clean product. Coconut Oil- Anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, hydrating, improves antioxidant status Castor Oil- humectant (helps skin retain moisture), promotes wound healing, stimulates tissue growth, anti-inflammatory properties, fights fungus, reduces bacteria Sunflower seed oil- natural antioxidant- contains vitamin E, Non Comedogenic- won’t clog pores, anti-inflammatory effect, provides skin protecting barrier Cocoa Seed Butter- rich in phytochemicals to help prevent aging Olive Fruit Oil- vitamin rich- A, E, D, K; antioxidant, moisturizing, fights bacteria Mango Seed Butter- moisturizing, boosts elasticity, anti-inflammatory, vitamin packed, skin protectant, Non Comedogenic- won’t clog pores, helps eliminate impurities from the skin