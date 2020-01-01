 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CB Dawg Hemp Flower

by Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD Cannabis Flower CB Dawg Hemp Flower

$21.99MSRP

Enjoy our CB Dawg hemp flower today. Hand trimmed, dense buds, with hues of purple! And it’s seedless! With a OG type of aroma. With over 22% canniboids and 16.9% CBD! Our CB Dawg hemp flower has a mild earthy subtle aroma with a smooth smoke. The bud sizes will be small to medium and lighter and a bit fluffy. Easy to break down and grind to enjoy however you please.

Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!