White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$21.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Enjoy our CB Dawg hemp flower today. Hand trimmed, dense buds, with hues of purple! And it’s seedless! With a OG type of aroma. With over 22% canniboids and 16.9% CBD! Our CB Dawg hemp flower has a mild earthy subtle aroma with a smooth smoke. The bud sizes will be small to medium and lighter and a bit fluffy. Easy to break down and grind to enjoy however you please.
Be the first to review this product.