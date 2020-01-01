 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Facial Cream

CBD Facial Cream

by Dr. Strains CBD

Write a review
Dr. Strains CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Facial Cream

$7.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Looking for CBD Facial Cream? Then look no further! Our 600 mg CBD Facial Cream is packed with collagen so it can lift and moisturize your skin at the same time. With 20 mg of CBD, this is the best and most natural way to enhance your glow! THC free! Enjoy our CBD moisturizer today.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dr. Strains CBD Logo
Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!