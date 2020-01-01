White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Hand trimmed seedless hemp flower, soaked in CBD distillate infused with Sour Diesel terpenes and finally rolled in ultra fine CBD keif! An incredible scent and packed with flavor! Our exclusive CBD Moon Rock is smooth to smoke and officially named Dr. Strains Asteroids!
Be the first to review this product.