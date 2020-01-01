 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CBD Moon Rock Asteroids

by Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD Cannabis Flower CBD Moon Rock Asteroids

$24.99MSRP

About this product

Hand trimmed seedless hemp flower, soaked in CBD distillate infused with Sour Diesel terpenes and finally rolled in ultra fine CBD keif! An incredible scent and packed with flavor! Our exclusive CBD Moon Rock is smooth to smoke and officially named Dr. Strains Asteroids!

About this brand

Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!