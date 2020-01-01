White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$18.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Exclusive to Dr. Strains this delectable Special Sauce hemp flower is like no other! The bud formation is extremely dense with an incredible nose and over 24.34% total cannabinoids. Our farm has really out done themselves this time! Did we mention our Special Sauce hemp flower is infused with CBG and is seedless! Hand Trimmed! The array of beautiful colors of green, orange, and some hemp buds having flakes of purple make this a true strain to not pass up! Try today while supplies last!
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.