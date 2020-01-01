About this product

Exclusive to Dr. Strains this delectable Special Sauce hemp flower is like no other! The bud formation is extremely dense with an incredible nose and over 24.34% total cannabinoids. Our farm has really out done themselves this time! Did we mention our Special Sauce hemp flower is infused with CBG and is seedless! Hand Trimmed! The array of beautiful colors of green, orange, and some hemp buds having flakes of purple make this a true strain to not pass up! Try today while supplies last!