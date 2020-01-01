 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CBG Infused Special Sauce Hemp Flower

by Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD Cannabis Flower CBG Infused Special Sauce Hemp Flower

$18.99MSRP

About this product

Exclusive to Dr. Strains this delectable Special Sauce hemp flower is like no other! The bud formation is extremely dense with an incredible nose and over 24.34% total cannabinoids. Our farm has really out done themselves this time! Did we mention our Special Sauce hemp flower is infused with CBG and is seedless! Hand Trimmed! The array of beautiful colors of green, orange, and some hemp buds having flakes of purple make this a true strain to not pass up! Try today while supplies last!

About this strain

Special Sauce

Special Sauce

Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.

About this brand

Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!