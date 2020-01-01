 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Crawford CBG

Crawford CBG

by Dr. Strains CBD

Write a review
Dr. Strains CBD Cannabis Flower Crawford CBG

$23.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This exquisite CBG strain is Crawford CBG and is exclusive to only a few hemp retailers. At over 22% CBG this is truly one of the finest top shelf CBG strains available. The smell / nose is a fruity citrus like grapefruit aroma. With a dense and tight texture this strain is definitely fragile! It will crumble effortlessly giving you less trouble when packing bowls or even rolling papers.To the naked eye you will see white crystals and orange hairs. Give this Crawford CBG a try today!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dr. Strains CBD Logo
Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!