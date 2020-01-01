About this product

This exquisite CBG strain is Crawford CBG and is exclusive to only a few hemp retailers. At over 22% CBG this is truly one of the finest top shelf CBG strains available. The smell / nose is a fruity citrus like grapefruit aroma. With a dense and tight texture this strain is definitely fragile! It will crumble effortlessly giving you less trouble when packing bowls or even rolling papers.To the naked eye you will see white crystals and orange hairs. Give this Crawford CBG a try today!