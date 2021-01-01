About this product

Delta 8 D8 MoonRock Our premium Dr's Strains CBD grown Delta 8 D8 Moonrock is one of our best flowers yet! Grown in 2021 by us at Dr. Strains our base flower is Fruity Pebbles (Read more here). We grew this strain in our greenhouse and finished the last 3 weeks indoors! This flower has a gassy citrus nose filled with terpenes and covered in crystals. We couldn't stop there next after this strain was dried and cured we sprayed it with our Delta 8 D8 oil. We didn't stop there, our Delta 8 D8 moonrock also has been coated in premium kief! (Within Federal Legal limit).