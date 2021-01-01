 Loading…

Delta 8 D8 MoonRock

by Dr. Strains CBD

About this product

Delta 8 D8 MoonRock Our premium Dr's Strains CBD grown Delta 8 D8 Moonrock is one of our best flowers yet! Grown in 2021 by us at Dr. Strains our base flower is Fruity Pebbles (Read more here). We grew this strain in our greenhouse and finished the last 3 weeks indoors! This flower has a gassy citrus nose filled with terpenes and covered in crystals. We couldn't stop there next after this strain was dried and cured we sprayed it with our Delta 8 D8 oil. We didn't stop there, our Delta 8 D8 moonrock also has been coated in premium kief! (Within Federal Legal limit).

About this brand

Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!

