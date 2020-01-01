 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Elektra Hemp Flower

by Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD Cannabis Flower Elektra Hemp Flower

About this product

Our premium Elektra hemp flower is a greenhouse grown hemp flower boasting over 19% total CBD! Hand Trimmed! Our Elektra hemp flower has an incredible nose, and is smooth sweet and subtle to smoke. Filled with an array of trichomes that could light up the night sky!

About this strain

Elektra

Elektra
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains. 

About this brand

Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!