  5. Hawaiian Haze Hemp Flower

Hawaiian Haze Hemp Flower

by Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD Cannabis Flower Hawaiian Haze Hemp Flower

About this product

Hand trimmed Hawaiian Haze Hemp flower, is organically grown and hand trimmed. Beautiful green buds with red hairs and white crystals. Scent of sweet tropical flavor and smooth to smoke. 16.18% CBD 0.18% THC

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.

About this brand

Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!