 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Hemp Flower Pre-Roll

Hemp Flower Pre-Roll

by Dr. Strains CBD

Write a review
Dr. Strains CBD Cannabis Pre-rolls Hemp Flower Pre-Roll

$3.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Choose from our Hawaiian Haze or Lifter premium pre-roll (‘s). All cones are rolled with hemp buds and rolled in Raw original King size hemp cones. Each of our pre-rolls weigh one gram each!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dr. Strains CBD Logo
Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!