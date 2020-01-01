 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Illinois Suver Haze Hemp Flower

Illinois Suver Haze Hemp Flower

by Dr. Strains CBD

Write a review
Dr. Strains CBD Cannabis Flower Illinois Suver Haze Hemp Flower

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our specials are back! Try our Illinois Suver Haze Hemp Flower for only $19.99 today while supplies last! Our Illinois Suver Haze Hemp Flower has 22% cannabinoids and almost 19% CBD! Beautiful colors of greens and tints of orange and purple. The nose is a combination of earthy and citrus terpene profiles. Fresh in stock today!!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dr. Strains CBD Logo
Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!