Orange Slice Indoor hemp flower
Dr. Strains CBD
Introducing our indoor hemp flower line. Our Orange slice is our top tier range! With orange terpene profiles and hues of orange hairs this hand trimmed selection can't be missed. With CBD total at 15%. This Orange Slice indoor hemp flower is the perfect hybrid strain to kick back and smoke after a long day! 1/8oz (3.5 grams) - $15.99 1/4oz (7 grams) - $27.99
Dr. Strains CBD
Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!
