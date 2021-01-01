 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Peach Goliath

Peach Goliath

by Dr. Strains CBD

Write a review
Dr. Strains CBD Cannabis Flower Peach Goliath

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Feeling peachy? Try our Peach Goliath today! This bud has an amazing sweet citrus smell as soon as you open the bag! A total cannabidiol of 17% with CBD total at 14%. A perfect hybrid strain to kick back and smoke after a long day! 1/4oz - $15.99 1/2oz - $29.99 Our Products are sourced from the finest organic farms who practice safe farming procedures that instill love and generations of discipline into every harvest.

About this brand

Dr. Strains CBD Logo
Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review