Space Candy D8 Flower
by Dr. Strains CBDWrite a review
About this product
For limited time only try our Space Candy D8 flower today! Infused with D8, this flower will have enhanced effects of the customer favorite Space Candy. Try a 1/2 oz now for only $29.99! All of our products come from farmers who run smaller operations. We've made this business decision for one reason and one reason only, QUALITY.
About this brand
Dr. Strains CBD
Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!
