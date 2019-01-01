About this product
Dr. Delights makes the CBD 1:1 vape pen to help promote homeostasis. One-to-one cannabis products have equal parts CBD and THC. This full-spectrum cannabis oil also provides terpenes from the AC/DC strain profile. Each pen provides 100 doses.
About this brand
dr. delights is a Santa Cruz-based company specializing in high-end cannabis vape pens, tinctures, and topicals that target specific wellness goals such as mood elevation and relaxation. Developed with doctors and pharmacists, each dr. delights vape pen formula is unique for reflecting groundbreaking research about THC and CBD supplementation, while being enhanced with time-tested essential oils and other popular plant extracts. Our focus is helping people achieve peak performance and feel delightfully healthy. dr. delights lab-approved vape pens are solvent free. All ingredients are natural, non-GMO, lab-tested and California grown.