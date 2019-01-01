About this product
Upgrade your outlook and keep busy! Elevate CBD’s all-natural formula is virtually free of THC. The main ingredient is full-spectrum CBD oil, which helps regulate the mind and body. For flavor we infuse Elevate CBD with lime and lemongrass. These citrus oils may add to the uplifting effect and help you engage with activity. Get a just-right boost every time! Each pen has 100 equal doses.*
About this brand
dr. delights is a Santa Cruz-based company specializing in high-end cannabis vape pens, tinctures, and topicals that target specific wellness goals such as mood elevation and relaxation. Developed with doctors and pharmacists, each dr. delights vape pen formula is unique for reflecting groundbreaking research about THC and CBD supplementation, while being enhanced with time-tested essential oils and other popular plant extracts. Our focus is helping people achieve peak performance and feel delightfully healthy. dr. delights lab-approved vape pens are solvent free. All ingredients are natural, non-GMO, lab-tested and California grown.