About this product
Pure CBD tincture is free of flavorful essential oils. It’s purely full-spectrum CBD in a base of avocado oil, which is also an anti-inflammatory agent.* This tincture is recipe-friendly; mix it with food and beverages. You can also take it sublingually. To help absorption, let the tincture sit under your tongue for about 20 seconds before swallowing. One bottle provides 60 doses.*
About this brand
dr. delights is a Santa Cruz-based company specializing in high-end cannabis vape pens, tinctures, and topicals that target specific wellness goals such as mood elevation and relaxation. Developed with doctors and pharmacists, each dr. delights vape pen formula is unique for reflecting groundbreaking research about THC and CBD supplementation, while being enhanced with time-tested essential oils and other popular plant extracts. Our focus is helping people achieve peak performance and feel delightfully healthy. dr. delights lab-approved vape pens are solvent free. All ingredients are natural, non-GMO, lab-tested and California grown.