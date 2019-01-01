About this product
Ease soreness with Relieve CBD tincture. Each ingredient may help you feel better! CBD works against inflammation. We blend it with avocado oil, which may work against inflammation too. Peppermint extract in Relieve CBD tincture may also help block pain. Each tincture bottle provides 60 doses. A marked dropper is included for precise measuring.*
dr. delights is a Santa Cruz-based company specializing in high-end cannabis vape pens, tinctures, and topicals that target specific wellness goals such as mood elevation and relaxation. Developed with doctors and pharmacists, each dr. delights vape pen formula is unique for reflecting groundbreaking research about THC and CBD supplementation, while being enhanced with time-tested essential oils and other popular plant extracts. Our focus is helping people achieve peak performance and feel delightfully healthy. dr. delights lab-approved vape pens are solvent free. All ingredients are natural, non-GMO, lab-tested and California grown.